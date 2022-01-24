POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph J. Coppol,a Jr., 82, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, January 22, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

Joe was born November 2, 1939, in Youngstown, the son of Joseph J. and Mary Minichini Coppola.

Joe was a painter, retiring in 2002. He was a member of the Painter’s Local 476.

In his spare time, he enjoyed going to Mountaineer Racetrack and Casino and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren whom he adored.

Joe will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Frances Heckel, whom he married January 12, 2001; son, Joseph III (Michelle) Coppola; three step-daughters, Renee Sobnosky, Theresa (Frank) Montgomery and Lisa (Jeff) Rule; nine grandchildren, Joey, Ally, Kate, Lily, Carli, Patrick, A.J., Danny and Lukas; brother, Robert (Joanne) Coppola and brother-in-law, Chuck Romano.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by daughter, Jodi Coppola and sister, Linda Romano.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, followed by a 6:00 p.m. service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Masks are recommended for calling hours and the service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

