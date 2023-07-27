BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with the heaviest of hearts that our family announces the unexpected passing of Joseph Dale Craven, age 34, on Wednesday, July 19, 2023.

Joe “Jo-Jo” was born March 12, 1989, at 3:00PM while his mom watched the Youngstown St. Patrick’s Day Parade

To know Joe was to love him. To him, family was more than blood. Anyone he met knew that if they needed his help or the shirt off of his back, it was theirs.

Through the years he played baseball for Newmanstown, Pennsylvania, and Boardman Community Baseball. Not only did he play baseball but of course football. He played for the Niles Little Red Dragons and for Niles Middle School. Basketball was yet another sport he played. He began playing in Newmanstown and then in Niles where he was put in the games to agitate the opposing team. Most of the time he did this so well that he would be thrown out for it. The best games were the backyard games surrounded by his friends. All of this led to his love of Ohio Sports including THE Ohio State Buckeyes, the Cleveland Browns, the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Cleveland Indians. Joe would say that they will always be the Indians and would never call them the Guardians.

Joe graduated from Boardman High School in 2007 nearly missing his senior finals as he wanted to be there for the birth of his little brother, Desstre.

After high school, Joe went to work for Sportscapes and then Stone Appeal with a few jobs in between.

Joe leaves behind his mother, Joy Craven, sisters, Samantha Echols, and Sarah (Randy) Tharp, brother, Desstre Combs and father, William Craven. Also left to cherish his memory are his nephews Benjamin Joseph Echols and Randy “Buddy” Tharp as well as nieces, Addie “Ro-Ro“ Echols and Sophia Tharp. In addition, he left behind his grandmother, Harriet Demeretz, as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, and friends. He was greeted in heaven by his nephew, Isaiah, Grandma and Grandpa Smith and Poppy Tom.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday July 29, beginning at 2:00 p.m. Please contact family for details.

Joe would not want anyone to go down the same path as he did so anyone struggling, please contact any of these resources:

-Ohio Careline: 1-800-720-9616

-Mahoning Crisis Hotline: 211

-Recovery Centers of America 1-833-506-2989

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a donation be made in Joe’s honor to a substance abuse treatment center of your choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

