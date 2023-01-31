YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Chiarello 89, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Joe was born on October 20, 1933, in Youngstown to Vincenzo and Christina (Barale) Chiarello.

He was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956.

Joe was the owner of Chiarello Contracting Company. After his retirement, he worked for Sure Line, Inc.

He was a member of St. Brendan Church, Catholic War Veterans, I.T.A.M. Lodge and the Beaver Valley Yacht Club.

Joe was an avid Ohio State, Youngstown State and Cleveland Browns fan. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing and boating.

Joe will always be remembered lovingly by two children, Tina-Marie Oakes and Joseph V. Chiarello; three granddaughters, Teresa (John) Bacher, Anna-Marie (David White) Oakes and Gina (Jonathon) Harwood and four great-grandchildren, Vincent, Michaela, Annaliese and Juliana Bacher.

His wife, the former Marie D. Pezzano whom he married April 15, 1961, passed away September 10, 2021.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Anthony, Ross, Frank and Paul Chiarello and three sisters, Virginia Phillips, Margaret Sympson and Roseann Scenna.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 3, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. at the funeral home where Joe’s dedicated service to our country will be furthered honored with full military honors provided by the great men of V.F.W. Post Number 9571.

The family would like to thank and acknowledge his caregiver, Margie Dattilo and the staff of Hospice House for their compassionate care for Joe.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests any donations be made in Joe’s memory to the Hospice House, 9803 Sharrott Road, Poland, OH 44514.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email

