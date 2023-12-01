WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph B. McCormick, 49, died unexpectedly and peacefully in his sleep early Sunday morning, November 26, 2023, at his home in Warren.

Joe was born June 13, 1974, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of John and Mary Jane (Marapese) McCormick.

After graduating from Struthers High School in 1992, Joe served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1992 – 1996.

Joe was a skilled tradesman, working as a drywall finisher for Gulfo’s Finish Line and was a member of Painters and Allied Trades Local 476.

A man of seemingly unending interests, Joe spent his free time pursuing stand-up comedy, medieval reenacting, attending social club events, writing short stories, Bigfoot hunting, going to wrestling events, axe throwing, camping and fishing. There wasn’t much Joe wouldn’t try, especially if there was silly fun to be had.

Joe’s true passion was raising his daughter, Lauren, never missing an opportunity to tell people what a smart, strong and wonderful young woman she is. Always an involved father, Joe took time to coach her baseball teams and loved taking her on fun adventures. Their bond was special and very entertaining to witness.

Joe is survived and lovingly remembered by his daughter, Lauren; father, John McCormick of Struthers; brother, Dan (Sara) McCormick of Youngstown; his three nieces, Fiona, Alice and Rosie and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends from every walk of life.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Jane McCormick.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 3, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again on Monday, December 4, 2023, at 11:00 am followed by a celebration of Life to be held at 11:30 am at the funeral home.

