Joseph Anthony Flora, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Anthony Flora, 77, of Lowellville, passed away early Wednesday morning, August 19, 2020 with his wife of 40 years, Carol Flora, by his bedside.

Joe was born July 15, 1942 in Youngstown and resided as a lifelong resident and 1961 graduate of Lowellville.

Joe was the head of the purchasing department at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown for over 40 years.

During retirement, Joe enjoyed spending time with family, tending to the backyard pond, taking trips to “The Eagle”, casinos and most of all, golfing.

He leaves behind his wife, Carol (Kossick) Flora; his sister, Terri Pepe (partner, Mardin Colburn); his children, Kathleen (John) Slavic, Joseph Flora, Jr. and Lynn Cataldo; his five grandchildren, Taylor, Paige, Josie, Ella and Ayden and nephew, Michael Pepe, Jr.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Theresa Flora; brother, Anthony G. Flora and brother-in-law, Michael Pepe.

Friends and family may call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Joe’s family.

