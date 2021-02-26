Joseph A. Tamburro, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Tamburro, 71, of McDonald, passed away Friday, February 19, 2021, at St. Joseph Health Center in Warren.

He was born on September 9, 1949 in Settefrati, Frosinone Italy, son of the late Raimondo and Gerarda Tamburro.

Joe grew up in Corona Queens, New York where he graduated from New Town High School.

After graduation, he was drafted into the United States Army and was stationed in Italy as an E-4 disc jockey. He was known as “D.J. Joey T.”

Upon being honorably discharged, he worked as the beer and wine manager at Giant Eagle for many years.

After retirement, Joe enjoyed watching baseball, especially his New York Mets, horse racing, playing cards and the lottery but his greatest joy was spending time with his family whom he adored.

Joe will be sadly missed by his two sons, Raymond (fiancée, Colleen) Tamburro and Robbie (Trish) Tamburro; seven grandchildren, Anthony, Tyler, Taylor, Troy, Tatum, Presley and Luca; two brothers, Anthony (Geraldine) Tamburro and Pasquale Tamburro; two sisters, Maria (John) Evangelista and Francis (Thomas) Helkowski, all of New York; nieces, Helen (Charles) Helly and Marissa (Carl) Fanelli; nephew, John (Michelle) Helkowski and Max, the family dog whom he spoiled daily.

Private services were held for the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Joseph A. Tamburro, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.