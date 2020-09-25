Joseph A. Polito, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Joseph A. Polito, Jr., 84, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020.

Joseph was born June 11, 1926 in Lowellville, the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Josephine (Carinchelli) Polito.

He graduated from Lowellville High School and worked for Youngstown Sheet and Tube for 26 years and then as a bus driver aid for Leonard Kirtz School.

He was a member of St. Anthony Church, the United Steelworkers Union, AFSME No. 1143, the Arco Club, and the IFA Club.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, the former Betty Willmitch, whom he married May 30, 1960; daughter, Kathy DePizzo (Rich Shargo); grandson, Nicholas DePizzo Jr.; great-grandsons, Julian and Dominick DePizzo and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by six brothers, Nicholas, Anthony, Rocco, Jimmy, Dominic and Louie and two sisters, Pasqueline Varacelli and Jenny Mayo.

A private service was held for the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

Arrangements were handled by the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Joseph A. Polito Jr., please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 27, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: