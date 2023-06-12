EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph Arla Firmstone, 68, passed away Saturday, June 10, 2023.

He was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1954, making sure no one would ever be able to top another Christmas gift to his mother.

Joe grew up a scrappy young man in Youngstown, Ohio – said scrappiness a necessity for a young musician forced to play the accordion. Despite his disdain for “the monster” (as he not-so-lovingly deemed it), as with everything he tried, he excelled. Joe could pick up most instruments, tools, games, you name it and be a natural. Those natural abilities made Joe a gifted builder, carpenter, mathematician, author, comedian and general jack-of-all-trades.

As if all that wasn’t enough, Joe was a skilled athlete whose sports endeavors included bowling, football and baseball, achieving several accolades in each. He followed in the footsteps of his father and became a much-decorated boxer. His illustrious fighting career spanned over the course of seven years, with him winning the Diamond Belt championship in 1972. When his kids would ask him what made a prized boxer, he would respond with, “It’s not about how hard a punch you can throw, it’s about how hard a punch you can take.”

It was during these formidable years that Joe would meet his soul mate and future wife while both teens worked part-time as clerks at The Miracle Mart. Having conquered love, Joe’s next challenge saw him joining the US Navy, where he would learn the skills that served him well in his lifelong career as a stationary engineer. Joe was a skilled and reliable engineer at several power plants over the course of his 49 plus year career, most recently serving the Youngstown area as a dedicated employee of Sobe Energy.

In addition to being a loyal husband of 49 years, he leaves behind his loyal and loving, yet heartbroken, wife of 49 years, the former Beverly M. Cutting, whom he married August 24, 1973; son, Arla (Sara) Firmstone and three daughters, Kelly (Jeff) LaRue, Lonnie (Brian) Boerio and Deanna (AJ) Gorrell; his adoring grandchildren, Shawni Firmstone, Noah LaRue, Sariah LaRue, Aislyn Firmstone, Rylee LaRue and Haylee LaRue; his grieving parents, Arla and Joy Firmstone; a sister and brother and countless friends and extended family.

Joe was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Ahbra LaRue and sister, Arlene Jones.

Joe will be remembered most for his bigger-than-life sense of humor, the workings of which produced such classics as his “Crying Joe” comics and his proudest literary achievement, “Don’t Call Me Hunchy.” The only thing bigger than his sense of humor was his fierce defense of and love for his family, friends, and Yehovah.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 15, 2023, with an 11:00 a.m., funeral service at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph A. Firmstone, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.