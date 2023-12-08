YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph A. Delfre, 74, who passed away on Friday afternoon, December 1, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland, surrounded by his sister, Assunta Delfre and his beloved cousin, Esther Orlando.

Joseph was born October 21, 1949, in Youngstown, the son of Angelo A. and Carol Favarula Delfre.

He grew up in Youngstown, attended Immaculate Conception School and graduated from Ursuline High School, class of 1967. Joseph graduated from Youngstown State University in 1972 with a B.S. in Business Administration, majoring in accounting.

Joseph worked as a tax examiner for the Ohio Dept. Of Taxation for seven years. In 1979, he successfully passed the CPA Exam and became a certified public accountant. During his career, Mr. Delfre also taught business courses at a local community college and later established a business in which he conducted acquisitions and sales of real property.

Joseph was also a highly skilled trained classical musician on the accordion. As a child and young man, he competed in both state and national competitions, performing classical concertos on accordion, earning accolades and trophies. He wrote several musical compositions during his lifetime, one of which is under copyright.

Joseph will best be remembered for his humility, his gentle manner and his easy-going smile. He has been described as “a kind, beautiful person with a huge heart.”

He leaves behind his sister, Assunta Delfre of Boardman and several cousins with whom he remained very close.

Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Monday, December 11, 2023, at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, at the funeral home, followed by an 11:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial at Christ Our Savior Parish 764 Fifth Street in Struthers.

The family wishes to express its gratitude to Hospice House for their loving care.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joseph A. Delfre, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, December 10 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.