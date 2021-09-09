Jose R. “Ramon” Santiago, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose R. “Ramon” Santiago, 74, passed away at his residence early Monday morning, September 6, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Ramon was born February 20, 1947, in Barranquitas, Puerto Rico, the son of Encarnacion and Ana (Resto) Santiago.

He retired from CSX Railroad and was a member of St. Rose Church in Girard.

Ramon loved to go fishing, working in his garden and raising animals.

Besides his wife, Edelmira “Delmi” (Medina) Santiago, whom he married May 24, 1969, Ramon will be remembered lovingly by his two children, Jose R., Jr. (Eva) Santiago and Licy (Tim) Stamper; five grandchildren, Rubin, Evan, Jose L. and Alex Santiago and Ashley Stamper; six siblings, Encarnacion, Jr. (Mary) Santiago, Carlos Santiago, Minerva Medina, Nancy Medina, Maria C. (Carlos) Velasquez and Gary (Annette) Medina; nieces, Anna Santiago Clark, Martika Santiago Ferrel, Megan Clark, Veronica Velasquez and Maddie Ferrel and nephew, Carlitos Medina.

Ramon was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Victor M. Santiago.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, September 12, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 13, 2021, at St. Rose Catholic Church, 48 E. Main Street in Girard. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church Monday morning for Mass.

