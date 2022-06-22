YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose Torres 94, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, surrounded by his family.



He was born on February 16, 1928, in Arecibo Puerto Rico, the son of Candido Torres Acevedo and Eulogia Lugo Vazquez.



He worked for Republic Steel for 35 years in the shipping department and on the Board of Labor Relations for Steel Workers.



He was a member of the Son of Borinquen Club, where he was Vice President for four years and President for four years. He volunteered for the Gleaners Community Food Bank.



He loved to spend time with his friends and play dominos and listening to music and dancing.



Jose will always be remembered by his loving family: Awilda Torres, Jose (Doris) Torres of Boardman, Orlando Torres of Struthers, Maria E. Torres and James Torres, Sr. of Youngstown; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; his sister, Aida Segnoit; his brother, Herman Torres of Youngstown; three sisters in Puerto Rico; two brothers in Puerto Rico and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Gladys E. Torres.



Family and friends may call on Saturday, June 25, 2022 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m.



