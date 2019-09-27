Jose Fontanez, Struthers, Ohio – Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jose Fontanez, 71, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Jose was born August 8, 1948 in Corazol, Puerto Rico, the son of Juan and Josefina (Colon) Fontanez.

In his spare time, Jose loved working on cars, going to garage sales and swap meets. He was an avid Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State fan.

Jose will always be remembered lovingly by his longtime companion and “Lady”, Elizabeth Santana, with whom he made his home; six children, Lucy (Juan) Silva, Jose (Amanda) Fontanez-Rios, Elizabeth (Victor) Ruger, David Fontanez, Nicole Fontanez-Santana and Giselle Fontanez; 20 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, whom he truly loved; two dogs, Sandy and Mandy; brother, Juan and sister, Francisca.

Family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 29, followed by a 5:00 p.m. funeral service at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Jose’s family.