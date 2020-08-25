John T. Farina, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of the Repose of the Soul will be held at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at St. Charles Borromeo, with the Rev. Philip Rogers celebrating the Mass for John T. Farina, 73, who passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020.

John was born May 8, 1947, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Thomas and Josephine Farina.

He was a 1965 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and attended Ohio University, before starting a career in telecommunications and sales.

He was a man of faith and a member of St. Charles Catholic Church.

He loved having Sunday dinners with his family and will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and interest in history.

John will always be remembered by his children, Michael (Chelsie), Sam (Nicole) and Christine (Richard); grandchildren, Amelia, Kenley and Alexandria; his four brothers, David (Johanna), Thomas (Robin), Joseph (Catherine) and Gerald (Eileen) and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and many aunts and uncles.

There are no calling hours.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at church.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

