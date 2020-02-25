John R. Argiro, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (My Valley Tributes) – There will be funeral services at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home in Boardman, followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville for John R. Argiro, 78, who passed away peacefully Monday, February 24, 2020.

John was born February 22, 1942 in Youngstown, the son of the late John R., Sr. and Florence (Ginnetti) Argiro.

He was a 1961 graduate of Struthers High School.

He then went on to courageously serve his country in the U.S. Army as a member of the Elite Rifle Team, spending a year in Germany and was also a Vietnam Veteran.

John retired from General Motors Lordstown Plant where he worked as a tow motor operator for 25 years.

He was member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville, U.A.W. No. 1112, Lawrence County Sportsman Association and the N.R.A.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on cars and attending car shows.

His wife and love of his life, the former Palma Marie Mangino whom he married March 13, 1971, passed away August 19, 2019. John will always be remembered lovingly by his son, John R. III (Melissa) Argiro of Mt. Jackson, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Gianni and Marco; sister, Mary N. Argiro of Austintown; two brothers, James (Jackie) Argiro of Struthers and Phil (Terri) Argiro of Boardman and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, February 27 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Interment will take place at St. John the Baptist Cemetery where full military honors for John’s dedicated service to our country will be provided by great men of V.F.W. Post 9571.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to John’s family.

