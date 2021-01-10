John P. Salaka, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John P. Salaka, 80, passed away Wednesday evening, January 6, 2021.

He was born June 20, 1940 in Lowellville, the son of Andrew and Josephine (Bizub) Salaka.

John served in the United States Army 82nd Airborne Division. He was a police officer with the Hiram Police Department and retired from Diagnostic Cardiology’s maintenance department.

John enjoyed riding his motorcycle, driving his red Ford truck and building birdhouses in his shed. He was very proud of his service in the Army and was known for his strong patriotism. Before his passing, John enjoyed taking his grand-dog, Winnie, on many walks, watching cowboys and Indians and war movies and spending quality time with his family.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Parish, St. Matthias Church.

John leaves to cherish his memory, his beloved wife of 41 years, Carole (French) whom he married March 24, 1979; two daughters, Kelly Moore and Jill (David) Ammerman; five grandchildren, McKenzie (fiancé James), Rachel, Jonathan, Jason and Jenna; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Kathleen Salaka and Mary Pollock; brother, Andrew Salaka and two beloved grand-dogs, Winnie and Waffles.

Besides his parents, John was preceded in death by a daughter, Jacqueline Ashby and a grandson, Dalton Ammerman.

John’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation for the wonderful care provided by the staff of Windsor House at St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, January 13, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthias Church of Our Lady of Sorrow Parish, 915 Cornell Street, Youngstown.

Friends and family are welcomed and COVID-19 protocol will be followed.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current outbreak are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

