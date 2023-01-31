BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John L. Congemi, 85, left us peacefully with his family by his side, on Saturday, January 28, 2023.



John was born June, 10, 1937 to Joseph and Geraldine Congemi in Youngstown, the oldest of three children.



He graduated from East High School in 1956 and attended Youngstown College.

He met his beautiful bride, love of his life and wife of 61 years, Mary Tamburelli, on a blind date in 1959. They married in 1961 in Youngstown and had two adorable children, John and Andrea.



In the summer 1956 John started as the Playground Director of East High School then became a salesman at S&H Greenstamps, apart from his successful career managing Pic-Way Shoe Stores from 1961 to 1994 and Reyer’s Shoe Store from 1994 to 2011.

John enjoyed spending time with his family, friends and fur babies where all were captivated and comforted by his kind words, gentle way and sneaky sense of humor. He loved to play cards, his Cleveland and Ohio State sports and would always relish watching his teams with his loved ones and absolutely loved sports period. He loved listening to music, pulling the blanket up over his head, eating endless sweets and saying the rosary for his family and anyone who asked him to pray for them. John was always the consummate gentleman and lived and loved with profound grace. John was a very dedicated husband, father, friend and a true main of faith.



John is survived by his wife, Mary; son, John (Allison) Congemi; daughter, Andrea (Robert) Congemi Briggs. John leaves behind numerous in-laws, many nieces and nephews, cousins and friends that were considered family and last but not least, his 15 grand fur babies.



John was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Geraldine and his siblings, Jim Congemi and Shirley Scanlon.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, February 3, 2023 at the funeral home.



Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John L. Congemi, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 1 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.