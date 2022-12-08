LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Monday, December 6, John Kirr, beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away at the age of 84.

John was born October 2, 1938, in Hunedoara, Romania to John Kirr, Sr. and Katherine Kirr. At the age of five, WWII created havoc in John’s family, separating him from his father for 21 years and from his mother for five of those years. Their family, including his younger brother, Stefan, were ultimately reunited in 1963 when they immigrated to the United States, joining his father in Youngstown.

John met Liese Both, who had also immigrated from Romania, in 1964. They were married a year later and in 1966, they welcomed their first child, a son, Hans. Two years later they welcomed a second son, Erich and three years thereafter, their third child, a daughter, Annemarie.

John had been trained as an electrician in Romania and used those skills, building and wiring industrial machines and equipment at Ajax Magnethermic and years later, at Wean United.

While his training was as an electrician, John seemingly knew how to build and repair anything. In 1974, John, with the help of Liese and other family members, built a house in Liberty Township where the children were raised and John and Liese continued to live until his death.

John was known as an extremely hard worker. He maintained a large vegetable garden, supplying peppers, cucumbers and tomatoes to family and friends. In his workshop he took pride in repairing abandoned lawn mowers, leaf blowers and such. He cut down trees for himself and others, chopping the wood with an axe, chainsaw and log splitter. He ultimately built a stockpile that could last for years. He was a committed wine and whiskey maker, loved playing in the stock market and even became a real estate investor.

In 2017, John and Liese took their children on a trip of a lifetime back to Romania. The trip brought to life all the stories of experiences and hardships they endured in a post WWII communist country. Having his children understand what he and Liese had come through to get to the United States was very important to John.

Aside from his wife and children, John leaves behind numerous close friends, extended family in Youngstown, New Castle, Pennsylvania and Germany nd six adoring grandchildren, Jessica, Alex, Jack, Jake, Samantha and Brandon.

Calling hours for John will be held at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

A service celebrating his life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 12, at Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman. Please meet directly at church. There will be a final viewing preceding the service at 10:00 a.m. and a luncheon at the church following the service.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

