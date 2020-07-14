John J. Rossetti, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Rossetti, 82, passed away peacefully Monday, July 13, 2020.

John was born May 26, 1938, in Youngstown, son of the late Frank and Antionette (LaGuardia) Rossetti.

John was a 1956 graduate of the Rayen High School and proudly served our country in the U.S. Army.

Upon his honorable discharge, he then went on to work as an inspector for the City of Youngstown Public Works.

He was a member of St. Christine Church, the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest, Fraternal Order of Police and Ohio Public Employees.

His wife, the former Isabel Nudo whom he married April of 1971, passed away September 4, 1985.

John will be deeply missed by his two sons, John (Kristen) Rossetti and Michael (Diana) Rossetti; three grandchildren, Kailoni (Eric) White and John M. and Dante Rossetti; two great-grandchildren, Cohen and Caden and a brother, Patrick Rossetti.

Besides his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by sister-in-law, Maryann Rossetti.

There are no public calling hours.

A private service was held for the family.

Arrangements handled by Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of John J. Rossetti, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 15, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.