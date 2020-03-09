John J. Pitzulo, Jr., Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Pitzulo, Jr., 71, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020.

He was born July 10, 1948 in Youngstown, the son of the late John J., Sr. and Annie (Cammareri) Pitzulo.

John proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy.

He was the founder and owner of Pitzulo Brothers.

He was able to build or fix anything earning him the nickname “MacGyver”.

He was a member of St. Patrick Church in Youngstown.

John was a very giving person, always willing to help anyone in need. He volunteered his time through Catholic Charities, helping to rebuild homes in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, Habitat for Humanity and mission trips to Kentucky. In his spare time, he enjoyed running and golfing.

John will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Veronica “Vicky” Runion, whom he married July 27, 2000; two daughters, Carrie Pitzulo (Brian Bensky) and Jackie (Basim) Pitzulo Alshawabkeh; four grandchildren, Ali, Zainah, Omar and Eliza Jane; three stepchildren, Delbert Runion, Ronald (Sue) Runion and Angel (Kirk) Runion; six brothers, Joseph, Peter, Tom, Mike, Morris and Teddy and many loving nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Everyone is asked to meet directly at St. Patrick Church, 1420 Oak Hill Avenue in Youngstown on Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Kevin Peters celebrating.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests contributions be made to Hope Lodge, 11432 Mayfield Road, Cleveland, OH 44106.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to John’s family.

