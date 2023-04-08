YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John J. Congemi, 57, passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, April 1, 2023.

He was born October 6, 1965, in Youngstown, the son of John L. and Mary Congemi.

John graduated in 1984 from Cardinal Mooney High School, where he was, of course, voted friendliest. He attended Youngstown State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Marketing Management.

John had an amazing personality and was nice to everyone he met. He always went out of his way to make everyone feel comfortable and made so many great friends over the years. As a young man, John was an avid baseball player from dusk till dawn and loved to play golf. He loved college sports, especially football and March Madness. He and his wife enjoyed attending live sporting events together, tailgating, visiting casinos and having fun with friends.

He met the love of his life, Allison Hahn, on April 13, 1996, at the Upstairs Lounge in Austintown. They were married on September 1, 2000 and lived an amazing life together. They enjoyed traveling especially to Hawaii, Las Vegas, and Naples, Florida. They shared a love of fitness, cooking, exceptional wine and great music. They adopted their first kitty together, Lexie Marie, in 2013 and since that time have welcomed Lily, Leo, Lola, Luna, Mia, Max, Madison and Noah to their family. He was the best fur daddy around. John was an exceptional partner and husband. He cooked, cleaned and did whatever it took to keep the home fires burning.

John had a greater than 20 year career in the Cellular Industry, taking him from Long Island, New York to Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Chicago, Illinois and finally to Columbus. He began his career with DHL Logistics in 2017 as a supervisor and then became a Quality Assurance Manager.

John is survived by his wife, Allison; mother, Mary Congemi; sister, Andrea (Robert) Congemi Briggs; mother-in-law, Shirley Hahn; sister-in-law, Kristen (Bill) Hankey and nine beautiful fur babies. John also leaves behind many cousins, aunts, uncles, extended family, and friends.

John was, sadly, recently preceded in death by his father, John L. Congemi; his nephews, William and Jaxon Hankey; grandparents, Joseph and Geraldine Congemi and John and Josephine Tamburelli.

John was an organ and tissue donor through Lifebanc of Ohio.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman and again from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2023, followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service at the funeral home.

