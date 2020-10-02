John E. “Ziggy” Zitkovich, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John E. “Ziggy” Zitkovich, 82, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020.

John was born February 12, 1938 in Youngstown, the son of the late John and Caroline (Karlovich) Zitkovich.

John was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and proudly served his county in the U.S. Army. He retired from Youngstown Water Department.

John was a member of Christ Our Savior Parish, the Youngstown Arco Club, Croation Lodge No. 66, and St. Anthony Society.

In his spare time, John loved playing bocce and watching sports, especially the New York Giants and Yankees. He also won many softball championships.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his wife, the former Barbara Lucarell, whom he married October 15, 1966; daughter, Tracie Tunison of Canfield; son, John (Kelly) Zitkovich of Boardman; five grandchildren, Ryan and Steven Tunison and Sophia, McKenzie and Josie Griffiths; sister, Louise Thomas of Boardman; brother, Bill Zitkovich of Petaluma, California and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Funeral services will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the funeral home with Deacon John Terranova officiating.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to John’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of John E. “Ziggy” Zitkovich, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 4, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

More stories from WKBN.com: