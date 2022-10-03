NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Hudran, 51, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 with his family at his side, from complications of a motorcycle accident July 5, 1992.



He was born November 6, 1970, in Youngstown, the son of John and Karen (Zeisler) Hudran and lived in New Middletown most of his life.



He graduated from Springfield Local High School in 1989.

After becoming disabled, he relocated to Melbourne, Florida, where he graduated from Keiser College with a degree in AutoCAD.

When he was able, he worked for the DeBartolo Corporation and Roth Bros.



He is survived by his parents; brother, Todd (Dana); sister, Jamie (BJ) Chuey; nieces, Sara Chuey and Kylee Hudran and nephews, Garrett Chuey and Connor Hudran.



John was proceeded in death by his grandparents, John and Ruby Hudran and Charles and Leanor Zeisler.



After numerous surgeries and rehabs, he continued to try to live a normal life. In February 2021, he had an amputation. During rehab, he contracted viral encephalitis, a condition he could not defeat.



He was a kind, courageous and caring person that did things his way. He didn’t complain or find fault with others. He will be missed by all that loved him. He was willing to help anyone. He could fix just about anything, most of the time he would be successful. Sadly, he wasn’t able to fix himself.



The family would like to thank the staff at Masternick Memorial for their kindness and care. On behalf of John, we would like to thank the many friends and family for their prayers and

contributions to his “Go Fund Me”. He was humbled by that show of love and support.



We could go on and on with “The story of John” and how he touched our lives. He made us better. We know he will be watching over us. Especially his nieces and nephews who were his pride and joy. Rest in well-deserved peace John….We will Miss You..



Services will be held at a later date.



Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to John’s family.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of John Charles Hudran, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 4 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.