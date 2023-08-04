YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John Charles Congemi, 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

He was born February 23, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Charles J. Congemi and Marie Catherine Timarko.

John graduated in 1961 from Campbell Memorial High School.

He loved cars and taught himself the art of painting and fixing them. He also liked to play his electric guitar in his younger days. Later, he became an avid model train collector and set up an entire room to display and run his trains. He was a fabulous master of all home improvement projects.



John married Carla (Tina) Cerbara on March 31, 2001. He was a good and loving husband and father and will be missed by many.

John leaves to treasure his memory, wife, Carla Tina; two children, Vicki (Ken) Pavalko of Struthers and John (Sherry) Congemi, Jr. of New Castle; stepchildren, John (Monica) Kocher, Donny (Nicki) Kocher and Dina Sparent (fiance, Brad Huey); sisters, Diane Vernon and Kathy (John) Camuso; 11 grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Catherine; grandson, Nathan Pavalko; brother, Chuck Congemi; brother-in-law, Dave Vernon and his mother-in-law and father-in-law.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 7, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 381 Robbins Avenue in Niles with Rev. Steven Agostino as celebrant. Please meet directly at church for Mass.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 6 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.