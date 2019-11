CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - There will be a 10:30 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the Rossi Bros. and Lellio Funeral Home for Madaline C. Balogh, 73, who passed away Wednesday evening, October 23.

Madaline was born April 14, 1946 in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis C. and Josephine A. (Cianciola) Castellano.