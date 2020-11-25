John A. Libbey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. “Johnny” Libbey, 59, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020.

Johnny was born on December 18, 1960 in Youngstown, the son of Joseph W. and Rose A. (Tedde) Libbey.

He was a manager of the Park Inn Restaurant and worked for B.J. Alan Fireworks.

Everyone will remember Johnny’s contagious laugh and outgoing personality.

In his spare time, Johnny enjoyed playing golf and was a pool shark.

He will be sorely missed by six siblings, William (Toni) Libbey, Michael (Donna) Libbey, Matthew (Diane) Libbey, Mary Anne Douglas, Joanie (Garth) Wilkinson and Bernadette (Chris) Sotkovsky and many nieces, nephews and good friends.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph W. Libbey.

Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 30, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman.

A private service will be held for the family.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and we kindly ask that all guests please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Johnny’s family.

