LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John A. DePasquale, Jr., 83, also known as “Junior” and “Pops” to many, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, in Port Charlotte, Florida.

He was born on August 9, 1939, in Lowellville, Ohio to Mary Musolino and John A. DePasquale, Sr.

He spent much of his life in the Boardman area and during his retirement, became a snowbird, residing in Port Charlotte during the winter months.

John was a graduate of Lowellville High School.

He retired from Mahoning County Sanitary Engineering and prior to that was owner of the Poland Beverage Center and worked at Youngstown Sheet and Tube for many years until its closure.

John was a member of the National Guard Reserves and Auxiliary Coast Guard.

Throughout his life, John’s most enjoyable moments were spent boating on the waters of Berlin Lake, Shenango Lake and Lake Milton. He had a love of classic cars, motorcycles, snowmobiles, boats and anything with a motor. He was happiest while spending time with friends and family, smoking a cigar and drinking his famous “milkshakes”. John was an avid Steelers and NASCAR fan going to many races with his sons. He also enjoyed playing in the Morra league at the Georgetown for many years. A holiday favorite was Christmas Eve spent celebrating Italian family traditions.

John will be sadly missed by his surviving family, his wife of 32 years, Jan (Pezzenti Dota) DePasquale; sister, Loretta Tablack (Steve Seifert); children, Denise Probst (John III), John DePasquale III (Christine), Michael DePasquale (Suzanne), Renee Dota Boston and Dennis Dota; grandchildren, John Probst IV, Jess Probst (fiancé, Matt Dillon), Meckenzie DePasquale (fiancé, Makayla Dohar), Ashley DePasquale, Alaia Boston, Christopher DePasquale, Jaylen Boston and John DePasquale IV; Maddy and Lilly Dota; great-grandchildren, Tre Gallagher and Tanner Shovlin; nephews, Joe (Lori) Genova and Scott Genova and many more friends and family, especially his lake family.

A heartfelt thank you to MaryLou Griffith and Ted Kralka for their lifetime friendship and support especially during his time spent in Florida.

There will be a Celebration of Life to honor his memory, to be announced later.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws, Albert and Florence Pezzenti and brother-in-law, James Tablack.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of John A. DePasquale Jr., please visit our tree store.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.