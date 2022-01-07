CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joanne Lynn Bruno George went to be with the Lord on Saturday, January 1, 2022 from complications of Covid.

Born June 13, 1954, she was the daughter of Jack and Antoinette Bruno.

After graduating from Boardman High School in 1972 she graduated from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Academy in 1989.

She went on to work at Mahoning County Job and Family Services for many years retiring due to kidney disease. After five years of dialysis with never-ending strength and hope, she received a kidney transplant in 2011.

To know JoJo was to love her. She had a vivacious smile, fun loving personality and a generous spirit. Her passions were the beach, warm sun and family cruises. She had a creative talent for decorating her home for every holiday. She grew beautiful plants and flowers. JoJo’s greatest love was her children, grandchildren and siblings.

JoJo leaves her husband, Ronald; four sons, Don (Lindsay), Michael (Melissa), Mitchell (Lori) and Ronnie (Makayla); sisters, Jacquelyn Democko (Paul) and Paula Shields and the loves of her life, her nine grandchildren; she was “Nano” to Camryn, Declan, Rowan, Gabriella, Adrianna, Giulianna, Isabella, Gianna and Jackson. JoJo was adored by her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and loving in-laws. Anyone who had the privilege of knowing her will cherish her memory forever.

Joanne was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Bruno, Jr.

Family and friends may call on Sunday, January 9, 2022 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 10 at the funeral home.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are expected to wear a mask at all times. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the George family.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text, or email or to leave a condolence on the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Joanne L. George, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 9 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.