Joann L. Piccirillo, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joann L. Piccirillo, 84, passed away Tuesday afternoon, December 8, 2020 at her residence.

Joann was born Feb. 23, 1936 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Walter and Thelma (Bartle) McKinney.

She was a member of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Parish in Lowellville and retired from Kmart.

She loved to bake, crotchet and make her homemade wedding soup.

Her husband Patsy Piccirillo whom she married Aug. 18, 1956, passed away Jan. 26, 1997.

Joann will be remembered lovingly by her three children, Nicholas (Christine) Piccirillo of Struthers, Patricia (fiancé Richard Beard) Piccirillo of Lowellville and with whom she made her home and Michael (Leslie) Piccirillo of Lowellville; three grandchildren, Nicky and Annie Piccirillo and Andrew (Olivia) Rush; sister Helen Burns of Ellwood City, Pennsylvania; three sisters-in-law, Rose Segesto, Rose McKinney, and Raphaeline Giangiuli; numerous nephews and nephews and her pugs, Max and Milo.

Besides her parents and husband, Joann was preceded in death by a sister Ruth McKinney; two brothers Walter and Norman McKinney; two infant daughters; and an infant son.

There will be no calling hours.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio, Jr. at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.