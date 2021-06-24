JoAnn E. Willmitch, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – JoAnn E. Willmitch, 82, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 surrounded by her family.



JoAnn was born on March 12, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Pupino) Willmitch.



JoAnn was a 1957 graduate of Chaney High School.

She worked at Butler Wick for 47 years until her retirement in 2004.



She was a member of St. Christine Parish. She enjoyed traveling, cooking, and baking for family and friends.



JoAnn will be always remembered lovingly by her brother Robert Willmitch; sister-in-law Barbara Willmitch; eleven nieces and nephews; twenty great nieces and nephews; three great-great nieces and nephews and multiple close friends who she considered family.



Besides her parents Joseph and Mary; JoAnn was preceded in death by her siblings, Connie (Charles) O’Nesti, Carmel (Robert) Kozesky, Nicholas “Bucky” (Florence) Willmitch, Geraldine “Jerry” (Clarence “Skid”) Skidmore, James Willmitch, Mary Louise “Dolly” (William) Wylie and infant Joseph Willmitch and nephew David Kozesky.



Family and friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Funeral services will be 9:00 am on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home followed by a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Christine Church.



The family respectfully requests that masks be worn for the calling hours.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donations to be made in JoAnn’s name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.



Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to JoAnn’s family.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of JoAnn E. Willmitch, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 25 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.