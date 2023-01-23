BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Ciavarella, 87, passed away at home, on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

Jim was born May 8, 1935 in Youngstown, the son of Luigi and Jennie Torchio Ciavarella.

He was a 1953 graduate of East High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1957. Prior to his retirement, he worked for the K-Mart Distribution Center.

Jim is survived by his wife, Theresa Bernard Ciavarella, whom he married September 15, 1956; three daughters, Diane (Larry) Visgak, Patty (John) LaPresta and Nancy (Ken) DiRocco; three granddaughters, Jessica (Steve) Wolfe, Danielle (Kevin) Gordon and Rachel LaPresta; one grandson, Anthony (Rebecca Hamel) LaPresta; three great-granddaughters, Penelope and Audrina Wolfe and Lennon Gordon; two sisters, Rose Peterson and Barbara (Gary) Heeley and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Mary Giovannini and Lucy Bacha and four brothers, Angelo, Sam, Joe and Jack Ciavarella.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., followed by a 12:30 p.m. funeral service, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jim Ciavarella, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.