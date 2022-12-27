YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Jennie Abeid, 99, passed away peacefully on Saturday December 24, 2022.

Jennie was born on March 6, 1923 in Cambridge, Ohio the daughter of Simon and Mary Karam Abeid and came to Youngstown in 1935.

She was a student at St. Patrick School in Youngstown and graduated from South High School in 1941.

Jennie was a market inspector at various dry cleaners, retiring in 1990.

She was an avid sports fan following the Indians, Browns, Ohio State, and Notre Dame. She was also a fan of crossword and word search puzzles.

Jennie was a member of St. Patrick Church and its Altar Guild.

Jennie was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers, Mellad, Zudy, and Thomas; sister Mae; sister-in-laws, Betty, Margaret, and Rose; and brother-in-law, Fred Zerella.

She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends and relatives from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 31, 2022 at St. Patrick Church in Youngstown followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Kevin Peters as Celebrant.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff and friends at the Inn at Christine Valley for their kind and compassionate care and love shown to Jennie.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jennie Abeid, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, December 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.