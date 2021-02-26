Jean McMillen, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jean McMillen passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Maplecrest Nursing Home.

Jean was born April 29, 1934 in Youngstown, the daughter of Dominic and Antonetta Vaccaro Columbo. She was one of eight children and grew up on the north side of Youngstown near McKelvey Lake.

Jean was a person who treated everyone with kindness and compassion. She worked many years for Gray Drugs.

She married the love of her life, William “Bill” McMillen on November 24, 1974. The loved to travel the country from the New England states to California. They always took road trips so they could take their dog, “Troubles”, along. Jean and Bill spent 42 years together until his passing in 2016.

Jean made many friends at Maplecrest, especially Mary, who will be missed.

Jean will be lovingly remembered by sister-in-law, Jennie Columbo; brother-in-law, Steve Roth; three nephews, Jeff (Jan) Columbo, Randy (Patty) Columbo and Dennis (Diane) Roth and three great-nephews, Nick and Geno Columbo and Stefan Roth.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Anthony, Nick, Joseph and infant Dominic and three sisters, Lucy, Edith, and Mary.

Due to COVID-19, there are no services at this time. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

She will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff and residents at Maplecrest Nursing Home for the wonderful care and friendships shown to Jean.

