NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jay Bartley Housel, 54, passed away Friday, November 25, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Jay was born September 28, 1968, in Youngstown, the son of Jan and Patricia Housel.

He was a graduate of Boardman High School and MCJVS with a degree in aviation.

Jay worked as an aircraft mechanic. He started his career at Gemco Aviation and retired from the Cleveland Hopkins Airport after being injured on the job.

He was a devoted son, brother, uncle, Godfather and friend. He will be remembered most for his heart of gold, loyalty and endless supply of love.

He was a diehard Patriots fan. In his spare time, Jay enjoyed spending time with his love and best friend, Judy Flynn.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved mother, Patricia Housel; three sisters, Michelle Housel (Greg Stepuk) of Boardman, Kim (John) Sullivan of Boardman and Tina (Raymond) Mills of Leetonia; brother, Ray (Evie) Housel of Austintown and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jan Housel; paternal grandparents, Ray and Florence Housel and maternal grandparents, Wilbur and Agnes Wagner.

Jay was a kind and caring person and his generosity touched the lives of everyone he met. His generosity will continue through his organ donation.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests monetary donations be made in Jay’s name to the charity near and dear to his heart, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org.

A private family service will be held.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Jay Bartley Housel, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.