Janice E. Gabriel, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice E. Gabriel, 69, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born April 17, 1951 in Youngstown, the daughter of John and Mary Ellen Ziegler Matula.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School and worked as a dental technician for Dr. Malkoff.

Janice was a beautiful person inside and out. Her friendly smile and kindhearted nature would light up any room she entered. She loved her family and friends immensely, especially her two nieces, Shannon and Melissa. Janice was a member of Bethel Lutheran Church where she enjoyed volunteering her time. She loved animals and adored her two beagles.

Janice will always be remembered lovingly by her husband, David Gabriel, whom she married Nov. 24, 1979 at St. John’s Lutheran Church; brother, John A. (Shirley) Matula of Canfield; two nieces, Shannon (Chad) Baker of Cleveland and Melissa Matula of Canfield; great-nephew, Declan Baker; two brothers-in-law, Joseph Gabriel and George (Laurie) Gabriel; and numerous cousins and close friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents. Calling hours will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman followed by a 12:00 p.m. funeral service with Pastor Richard Kidd officiating. Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after seeing the Gabriel Family.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at the Hospice House for the kind and compassionate care shown to Janice. Donations may be made in Janice’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 S. Range Road, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

