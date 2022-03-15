YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janice Delili Lydic, 83, lifelong resident of Youngstown until last July, passed away peacefully Sunday afternoon, March 13, 2022.

Janice was born January 10, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph and Dorothy (Shafer) Delili.

Janice was a 1956 graduate of The Rayen High School.

She worked as a Real Estate Agent for the Howard Hanna Agency and until recently was a lifetime area resident.

She was a member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church.

She enjoyed cake decorating, cooking Italian recipes and loved spending time with her family. She had a unique way of connecting with people. As her family always said, “she never met a stranger.”

Janice will be remembered lovingly by her son, Roy M. Lydic, Jr. (Kathy) of Gahanna; three grandchildren, Kara (Michael) Roy of Vero Beach, Florida, John Lydic and Kevin Lydic, both of Columbus; a great- grandson, Michael Roy Jr. and a sister Jeri Lariccia of Boardman.

Besides her parents, Janice was preceded in death by a sister, Josephine Agnone and a brother, Charles Delili.

Calling hours will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman. There will be a 10:00 a.m. service on Friday, March. 18, 2022, at the funeral home.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Janice’s family.

