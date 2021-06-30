Janet Petrosky Evans, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet Petrosky Evans, 94, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, June 29, 2021.

Janet was born January 30, 1927, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Santore) Motto.

She was a homemaker and member of St. Charles Borromeo Church.

She enjoyed being with her family, reading and going on bus trips to the casinos.

Her husband, John Evans whom she married Jan. 18, 1992, passed away February 7, 2016.

Janet will be always remembered lovingly by her daughter, Peggy (Ralph) Stellato, stepson John (Darla) Evans; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Jason) Cicchillo, Ralph (Stacy) Stellato, Michele (Brian) Vennetti, Tony (Bridget) Stellato, Matthew, Bobby, and David Evans; eleven great-grandchildren, Gino, Joey, Gianna, and Jaelyn Cicchillo, Ralphie and Rylie Stellato, Dom, Lanie and Gabby Vennetti and Tony and Rocco Stellato; sister, Joyce Firmstone; and a step son-in-law, John Fox.

Besides her parents and husband, Janet was preceded in death by her first husband, Raymond Petrosky; three sisters, Antoinette Black, Elaine Duckworth and Peggy Schroyer and two stepdaughters, Elizabeth Evans and Deborah Fox.

Calling hours will be held at St. Charles Borromeo Church in Boardman from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. on Friday, July 2, 2021 followed by an 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

