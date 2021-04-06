Janet N. Taormina, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at St. Christine Church in Youngstown, for Janet N. Taormina, 88, who passed away peacefully, at home, on Friday, April 2, 2021, with her loving family by her side.

She was born April 28, 1932 in Youngstown, the daughter of William and Alice Pace D’Angelo.

Janet was a graduate of Wilson High School.

Janet was a homemaker. She was an excellent baker and seamstress. She loved people and could always put a smile on someone’s face. Janet was also an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching not only her favorite professional teams but also her grandchildren and great-grandchildren as they participated in various sports, cheer and dance.

She was a member of St. Christine Church.

Janet will always be remembered lovingly by her three children, Joseph Taormina, Jr., Joletta Dulay and Jolene Sauceman; five grandchildren, Heather (David) Blazo, Shawna (Tom) Muscatello, Joseph W. Taormina, Jacob (Yesenia) Sauceman and Jeremy Sauceman and five great-grandchildren, Angelo Sauceman, Isabella Blazo, Adrianna Sauceman, Siena Muscatello and Alayna Blazo.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Taormina; daughter-in-law, Sue Taormina; sons-in-law, Kevin Anderson and John Sauceman and two brothers, Silvio D’Angelo and Sam D’Angelo.

Friends may call from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask at both the funeral home and church. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to Crossroads Hospice for the kind and compassionate care shown to Janet.

