Janet E. Dellagnena, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Janet E. Dellagnena, 68, of Poland, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at the Mercy Health Hospice of the Valley after a long and courageous battle with cancer; she knew it was time go home to our Heavenly Father and transition to finally a much better quality of life.

Janet will always be remembered and loved by her family and friends for her positive attitude in life in spite of combatting four different episodes of cancer since 2003.

Her caring and gentle demeanor, her beautiful smile, generosity and kindness with everyone is what she will be remembered most.

Janet, also known as “Jan,” was born December 26, 1951, in Youngstown, was the daughter of Elaine V. and Joseph A. Carlini. She was a lifelong resident.

Janet was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked and retired with Anthem Blue Cross/Blue Shield for over 35 years and worked part-time for 12-years with NEOMed – Northeast Ohio Medical Management Systems.

Janet had many passions in life include traveling. She especially looked forward to and loved her annual NYC trips with friends and fellow workers for a long weekend shopping, going to shows and of course, eating some of the finest cuisines in Little Italy. She also loved joining her sister Marilyn in either January and/or February in Maui to get away from the Northeast snows and frigid weather. She also made numerous trips over the years to visit her brother and family in Olney, Maryland, to spend the various major holiday seasons and special family events.

Lastly, Janet was an avid golfer which few people even knew this talent and golfed at her second home in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Janet leaves behind her only brother, Fred P. Carlini and his wife, Gail and their five children in Olney, Maryland; Jan’s nephews, Vincent Anthony, Christopher Anthony, Joseph Anthony, Frederick Anthony and her niece, Janine A. Carlini-Whalen. She also leaves their children, her great-nephews, (6) and great-nieces (7). She also leaves her sister, Marilyn Kay and her husband, Thomas J. Pruse, M.D. in Omaha, Nebraska and their two children Thomas, Jr. and Cindy Pruse Fellman and their children; Jan’s great-nieces (4) and great-nephew (1).

Janet also leaves behind numerous cousins and friends.

A special thanks to her close friends and cousins that provided encouragement and support in many ways over these many years. A special thanks to NEOMed management and staff who worked closely with Jan to develop flex-time in her work schedules and all who “chipped in” to run errands and doctor appointments and who took her back and forth to work when she couldn’t drive.

Janet’s family wishes to express appreciation to all those offering condolences at this time but have elected to have a special remembrance services due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A special remembrance service will be held at Calvary Cemetery located at 248 S Belle Vista Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44509 on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 1:00 p.m.

Janet’s family would like to express their sincere appreciation and gratitude to the entire staff of Hospice of the Valley and Hospice House for all their care, compassion and professionalism shown to them and Janet throughout this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Janet’s name to the Mahoning Valley Chapter of Breast Cancer and/or Animal Charity Humane Society, 4140 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512, because of her love for animals.

Go now Janet and walk in that warm sunshine that you always loved so much and walk miles and miles with Our Beloved Maker – Lord Jesus Christ.

God rest and bless your soul – your loving brother – Freddie

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Janet E. Dellagnena, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

More stories from WKBN.com: