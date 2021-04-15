Jan Bartley Housel, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jan Bartley Housel, 84, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Jan was born February 25, 1937, in Struthers, son of Ray and Florence Tagert Housel.

He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp.

Jan retired from Pittsburgh-Canfield Steel as a maintenance mechanic.

He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother.

In his spare time, he enjoyed working on old cars and trucks, but his greatest joy was spending time at family gatherings.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of 58 years, Patricia Wagner Housel; five children, Michelle (Greg) Housel, Kim (John) Sullivan, Jay Housel, Tina (Raymond) Mills and Ray (Evie) Housel; nine grandchildren, Jessica (Dan) Kanos, Nicholas, Makenzie and Michael Kanos, Hailey (Nick) Buffa, Logan Sullivan, Kirstin and Corey Mills and Kimberly (Justin) Rasey; great-grandson, Baylor Rasey and brother, Loren (Diane) Housel.

Besides his parents; he was preceded in death by sister, Jean Csiszer.

A private family service will be held in his honor.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of Jan Bartley Housel, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 16 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.