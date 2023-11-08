NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—Dr. James S. Tavolario, affectionally known as “Doc Tav” 80, passed away peacefully with his family by his side, on Tuesday, November 7, 2023.



Doc was born January 20, 1943, in Youngstown, the son of Vincent and Mary Bassett Tavolario.

He grew up on the Eastside of Youngstown and graduated from East High School in 1961 where he was President of his class and a member of the National Honor Society.



Doc attended Y.S.U. and graduated from Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine in Cleveland. Upon graduation he served as the administrator of the Foot Clinic of Youngstown, then opened his private practice in Warren. He later opened a practice with Dr. Gene Pusatery and Dr. Phillip Balmenti on McGuffey Road in the building that was once his parents’ pizza and frozen custard business.



He loved his Italian heritage and was proud to be a member of the Wolves Club of Youngstown, where he served as President. He was also a member of the Eastern Academy of the Ohio Foot and Ankle Medical Association, the Y.S.U. Penguin Club where he served as President and emeritus board member, and a First-Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus.



Doc was a true and dedicated fan of the 49ers and Y.S.U. sports. He was an avid racquetball player and cherished playing the game with his friends.



Doc is survived by his wife of 47 years, the former Mary Ann Brown whom he married at St. Dominic Church; a brother, Vincent (Jean) Tavolario of Butler, Pennsylvania; brother-in-law, Thomas J. Brown of Rockwell, Texas; and many wonderful nieces, nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews.



Besides his parents, Doc was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Lou Cambert, and Joanne Smaldino.



Family and friends may pay their respects from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 10, 2023 and again from 9:00 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church in Poland.



In lieu of flowers the family respectfully requests donations be made in Doc’s name to the Dr. James and Mary Ann Tavolario Scholarship through the Y.S.U. Foundation, 655 Wick Ave. Youngstown, OH 44502, The Parkinson’s Disease Foundation, 1359 Broadway Suite 1509, New York, NY 10018, or Sanctuary Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road, Suite B-101, Canfield, Oh 44406

