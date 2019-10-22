James “Rican” Campana, Struthers, Ohio

STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Rican” Campana, 63, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Greenbriar Nursing Home surrounded by his loving children.

Jim was born June 11, 1956 in Chicago, the son of Albert and Lucille (Sacomani) Campana.

He had a passion for rock music, playing poker and spending time with his grandkids. He loved to go out to eat for good ribs and loaded nachos. He definitely marched to the beat of his own drum and didn’t care about what anybody else thought of him. Jim was a master at relaxation and loved sitting on the front porch.

Jim leaves behind his children, Jim and Courtney Campana, Niki Campana and Joe Ebelender and Melodie and Dan Lamping; brother, TJ (Debbie) Campana; sister, MaryAnn (Rick) Demesko; grandchildren, Tristan, Ava, Danny, Jr., lil Guy, Serafina, baby boy Campana (on the way) and Mason. He also leaves behind many friends; especially Tony Cruz.

Jim will now join his soulmate April Vitale.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 25 followed by a 7:00 p.m. Celebration of Life Service at the Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman.

The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Greenbriar Nursing Home and Hospice of the Valley for the kind and compassionate care shown to Jim.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to Jim’s family. “Paps has left the building, chop chop. I’m out.”

