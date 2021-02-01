James R. Ferguson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James R. Ferguson, 71, passed away on Friday, January 22, 2021, at Mercy Health Hospital, in Youngstown, Ohio, due to complications from Agent Orange (Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma) and Covid-19.

Jim’s parents were the late, Ruth James and Alvin Richard Ferguson.

After graduating from South High School in 1967, Jim enlisted in the Navy and was chosen to be a SeaBee. He served a tour of duty in Vietnam, afterwards he also served in the Naval Reserves for several years.

While attending YSU, Jim was employed as part of the “First Five” with Burgan Real Estate and continued to remain close to his Burgan friends up until his death.

After receiving his degree from YSU, he worked as a medical and pharmaceutical representative and trainer for over 20 years.

Jim loved to cook for family, friends and neighbors.

During the last 14 years, Jim had serious health concerns, but never let it get him down. Even with the health concerns, Jim never talked about the amount of pain that he was in, stayed positive about life and absolutely loved his wife, Kathy; his son, Aaron; daughter-in-law, Jessica; grandson, Coleman; sister, Florence; brother, Dick; brother-in-law, Ron and all his nieces and nephews.

His bright smile and jovial personality were always there when neighbors, friends and family would stop by. One of the greatest joys Jim had in the last few years of his life, was tossing the ball with his grandson on the steps at their family home.

Jim will be remembered as a strong and caring man, a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife of 49 years; his son; grandson; sister; brother-in-law, Ron and his nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded by his brother, Richard, who passed on January 20.

A small private service was held at Rittman with full military honors, per Jim’s wishes.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, there will be no public viewing.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, in Boardman.

Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

