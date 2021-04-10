James R. Dickey, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – It is with great sadness that the family of James “Jimmy” Dickey, announces his passing due to illness on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at the age of 70.

James was born in Youngstown Ohio; went to university, raised his family and taught in the San Francisco bay area; moved to Eugene, Oregon to be close to his grandson, Dylan, and to fulfill his dream of being a high school art teacher.

Beloved husband of Mary for 37 years; father to Deanna, Leilani, Timothy and James, Jr.; grandfather to eight. James will be lovingly remembered by his sisters, Sissy Wallace and Karen Zagorsky, their families and the family of his late brother, William “Billy” Dickey; his nieces; nephews; cousins and good friends.

A Vietnam era Veteran serving in the Army. A computer artist and technical illustrator for the aerospace, military and fiber optics industries.

His true passions were the arts and teaching, painting, music, writing and storytelling. James was better known as “Mr. Dickey” or just plain “Dickey” to all his students which included behavioral and special needs kids. He also volunteered at Juvenile Hall in hopes that art might be a meaningful lifeline for the residence he encountered.

Private family committal and military honors will be at Lake Park Cemetery in Youngstown.

Condolence cards and memorial donations may be sent c/o Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman, OH 44512.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this time are encouraged to support the family via phone call, text, or email or at the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.

To plant a memorial tree in honor of James R. Dickey, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.