James “Lou” Pastore, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James “Lou” Pastore, 72, passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021 with his loving family at his hospital bedside.

He was born August 7, 1948 in Youngstown, to Rose (Parise) and Rocco Pastore.

Jimmy grew up in Hubbard and graduated from the Hubbard Class of 1966. During his time in school, classmates equated his last name to “Louie Pasteur”, the French biologist, which led to the life-long nickname, “Lou.” He was “Jimmy” to family members and “Lou” to everyone else.

In 1973, Lou began his 30-year career with Ohio Edison and for many years he was the safety director before retirement. After retirement, he began another rewarding 18-year career as an Austintown School bus driver and there, he established friendships that grew and have lasted for many years. He not only enjoyed and loved being with all the kids but the kids and their parents loved and respected him because they knew he genuinely cared about them. It was obvious when they showed their thoughtfulness and generosity to “Mr. Lou”, especially at Christmas.

One of his greatest joys was the love and bond he shared with his daughter, Courtney and it was never more obvious as when they traveled to Columbus every year as season ticket holders to watch every home game for the Ohio State Buckeyes or traveled to watch the New York Yankees and if they were not traveling to the games, they were watching them together on TV. For so many years, he loved and enjoyed riding his Harley with family and friends. Trips across the country, just hours away or local, it did not matter and every time there was always a captivating new experience he would tell. The motorcycle group to which he belonged for years, all participated in countless adventures, trips and benefit runs, where there was a long-lasting bond with each one. Without fail, his many stories of his life experiences would lead to endless laughter and would make you wonder if he did not miss his call as a comedian. The outpouring of so many of his friends at this time of loss for our family has been not only comforting, but, amazing. From high school friendships that have endured all these years; old friends; current friends and new friends who genuinely loved, enjoyed, and cared about him, are now experiencing a profound sense of loss. In our hearts we know that when they called to offer their sympathy, they would tell us, “everyone loved Lou”, and they meant it. Our family would like to Thank each person who has embraced and loved him and made his life’s journey a more rewarding one because of it. For the last few years, he did everything he could, including working three jobs, to provide home health care for his incapacitated wife because insurance would not. Sadly, she passed away two months before him.

He will be forever loved and missed by his mother, Rose (George) Wydick; daughter, Courtney Pastore; sister, Lona Consier; brother, Rodney (Betty) Pastore; niece, Lori Wydick; nephew, Matthew; stepdaughters, Amy and Lisa and grandchildren, Taylor and Leah Connolly and Ali Boyer.

Besides his wife, Roseann, he was preceded in passing by his father; grandmother, Erminia Parise; brothers, Robin Pastore and Robert Fogel; nephew, Richard Wydick, Jr. and a stepson, Bobby Zelinka.

Due to Covid-19 there will be no calling hours, however, a Memorial Mass to celebrate his life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Our Lady of Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville. The 6-foot rule will be honored and all guests are expected to wear a mask.

In honor of Lou’s memory, a Celebration of Life is being planned for the Spring by his very close friends, Linda and Bill English and will include his school bus driver and motorcycle friends and any and everyone who would like to attend. A motorcycle run will also take place (cars for those not on bikes) and a covered dish picnic.

