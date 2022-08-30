BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James L. Campbell, 79, of Boardman passed away Friday, August 26, 2022, with his four children by his side.

Jim was born January 6, 1943 in Youngstown, son of James and Agnes Lally Campbell.



After graduating from Canfield High School, Jim enlisted in the Air Force Reserve.

He later worked at General Electric, then Delphi Packard Electric where he retired after 37 years of service.

Jim valued and worked extremely hard to provide a Catholic education for his children. He had a passion for Cardinal Mooney and Notre Dame sports and all things Pittsburgh. Jim always looked forward to his annual trip to Pittsburgh’s Strip District, a day he spent with his children and grandchildren. Jim enjoyed golfing, especially on Father’s Day with his sons. He also loved shopping trips with his daughters and granddaughters, whom he lovingly referred to as his “babes.” He proudly embraced his Irish heritage. He could always be found at the St. Patrick’s Day parade and making the rounds to local pubs on his favorite holiday.

To cherish his memory and carry on family traditions, Jim leaves his children, Jim Campbell (Lori) of Boardman, Andrea Campbell of Poland, Colleen Gregorino (Cory) of North Lima and Patrick Campbell (Alana) of Boardman and grandchildren J, Peyton, Brooke and Grady Campbell, Giada and Cooper Gregorino and Cora and Lola Campbell.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Maggie Werden and Kathleen Campbell.

Family will receive relatives and friends from 10:00 – 10:50 a.m. on Friday, September 2 at Christ Our Savior Parish at St. Nicholas Church in Struthers, followed by an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial with the Rev. Philip Rogers presiding.

In Jim’s honor, feel free to wear something green.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman. Family and friends are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com.Less

