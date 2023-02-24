BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes)—James “Jim” Matsi, 81, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after a brief illness.

Jim was born July 19, 1941 in Youngstown, the son of James and Rosemarie Carano Matsi.

He was a 1959 graduate of South High School and attended drafting school.

He worked for Mahoning County Engineers as a draftsman and road inspector among other things. He was also a Mahoning County Sheriff Deputy. After retirement from the county, he spent five years as a real estate agent.

Jim enjoyed boating and fishing with his family. He especially enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Jim leaves his children, Susan Huffman (Will), Shari Matsi (Mike), and Lisa Miller (Chip); grandchildren, Emily King (Mike), Miranda Slowik (Timothy), Tyler Boarts, Haley Cremeans, Charlie Miller, and Nick Miller; and great-grandchildren, Kari, Nathan, Elliot, and Ezra, who were the light of his life.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his beloved son, Jim Matsi, who passed away last month.

Per Jim’s request, there will be no calling hours or services.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Ave. in Boardman.

