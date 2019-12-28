James H. McCormick, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James H. McCormick, 73, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019.

James was born July 31, 1946, in Buffalo, the son of Ausmond H. and Margaret T. Devitt.

James retired from General Electric after 22 years. He also worked for Yesco and Hood Electric.

In his spare time, James enjoyed golfing, crossword puzzles and loved his job.

James will always be remembered lovingly by his wife, the former Pamela Wakefield, whom he married April 11, 1986; two daughters, Kimberly McCormick of Charlotte, North Carolina and Lisa (Douglas) Nuti of Cleveland; three grandchildren, Jacob Rae Nuti, Samuel James Nuti and Douglas Arthur Nuti and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Thomas McCormick; three brothers, John, Bob and Ed McCormick and sister, Rose Crehan.

Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 2, at the Rossi Brothers & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman, followed by a 6:00 p.m. funeral service.

Family and friends may visit the Book of Memories at www.rossifunerals.com to send condolences to James’ family.

To send flowers in memory of James H. McCormick, please visit our Heartfelt Sympathies Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 30, at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.