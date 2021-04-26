James Emerson Bailing, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – James Emerson Bailing, 70, passed away peacefully, at home on Saturday, April 24, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Jim was born July 17, 1950, in Struthers, the son of Emerson and Irma Bailing.

He attended Struthers High School.

James proudly served his county in the United States Army from 1970 – 1972.

He worked for the Boardman Township Road Department for 30 years. He also was co-owner of Spartan Taxi Service, owned Buckeye Motors and Welding, owned and operated Cherry Valley Campground and was involved with Bailing Maintenance and Landscaping.

From 1992 until present, he and his wife, Joyce fostered many individuals with developmental disabilities.

In his spare time, Jim enjoyed golfing, bowling, poker nights and NASCAR racing.

Jim will always be remembered lovingly by the love of his life, his wife of 47 years, the former Joyce VandenBosch, whom he met on a blind date; two children, Brian and Rebecka Bailing; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; sister, Donna (Dave) Shipley; brother, Ralph (Sue) Bailing; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins; a great friend, Anita Merlo and three grand-pups.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by four brothers, Infant Bailing and Wilbur, Billy and Dean Bailing and his father and mother-in-law, Harry and Joanne VandenBosch.

Jim’s family knows Papa is in Heaven sitting in his recliner, drinking coffee, smoking a cigarette, watching FOX News or an old John Wayne movie. He will be missed by many.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2020 at the Rossi Brothers and Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue in Boardman followed by an 11:00 a.m. funeral service.

Due to COVID-19, safety precautions will be taken. The 6-foot rule will be honored, and we kindly ask that all guests whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the health and safety of everyone, we ask that visitors do not linger at the funeral home after paying your respects unless you are attending the service.

Family and friends who cannot pay their respects at this moment because of the current pandemic are encouraged to offer prayers for the family and support via phone call, text, email or may visit the Book of Memories to send condolences to Jim's family.

