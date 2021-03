YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jaime Cruz passed away Sunday, March 14.

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 20, 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Rossi Bros. & Lellio Funeral Home, 4442 South Avenue, Boardman. Funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.

