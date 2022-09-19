POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jackie M. DeFrank, 72, passed away peacefully Friday evening, September 16, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Jackie was born December 1, 1949, in Youngstown, the daughter of Paul and Betty (O’Neill) Kimmel.

A graduate of Jackson-Milton, she enjoyed a successful career in the health insurance industry, retiring in 2008 as Vice-President of Client Services for Professional Risk Management in Boardman.

Her husband, Michael J. DeFrank, whom she married October 2, 1971, passed away November 13, 2002.

Jackie will always be remembered lovingly by her son, Michael J. DeFrank, Jr. and his husband, Eddie Beasley; her son, Jimi (Amy) Stevens, with whom she recently reunited; a grandchild, Tori Easton; four sisters, Paulette Thorne, Sherry Matey, Betsy Kimmel and Michele (Gary) Alexander; brother, Dale Kimmel and a sister-in-law, Carol Waddell.

Besides her parents and husband, Jackie was preceded in death by two sisters, Karlene Kimmel Tuttle and Julann Kimmel Moore.

Jackie was a strong believer in her faith. She enjoyed watching home improvement and veterinary shows, shopping online for the perfect gifts for her loved ones and taking pride in decorating her home.

Family and friends may pay their respects on Thursday, September 22, 2022 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Church followed by a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial.

Interment will take place at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

